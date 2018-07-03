UN Chief Antonio Guterres Condemns Afghan Terror Attack On Sikhs, Hindus

17 victims killed in Afghanistan's Jalalabad attack were from the minority Sikh and Hindu communities

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Afghanistan's Jalalabad that killed 19 people, mostly Sikhs and Hindus, asserting that any attack targeting civilians is "unjustifiable" and in clear violation of international law.



Mr Guterres expressed his condolences to the families of the victims and urged all parties to uphold their obligation to protect civilians, including minority communities.



"The majority of victims belong to Afghanistan's small Sikh and Hindu community. The Secretary-General extends his deepest condolences to the families of the victims and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured," the UN chief said in a statement issued by his spokesperson.



"The Secretary-General urges all parties to uphold their obligation to protect civilians, including minority communities, and cease targeting civilians and civilian facilities," he said.



An ISIS suicide bomber targeted a convoy of Sikhs and Hindus on their way to meet the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad on Sunday.



Some reports said 19 people were killed in the attack and 17 of them were from the minority Sikh and Hindu communities.



Avtar Singh Khalsa, a longtime leader of the Sikh community who had planned to run in the parliamentary elections set for October, was also killed in the attack.



The UN Security Council joined in condemning the "heinous and cowardly" terrorist attack for which terror group ISIS has claimed responsibility.



The members of the Security Council reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constituted one of the most serious threats to international peace and security.



"The members of the Security Council underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable and bring them to justice and urged all States...to cooperate actively with the Government of Afghanistan and all other relevant authorities in this regard," the statement said.



The 15-nation council also reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.



