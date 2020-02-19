'Best Symbol Of Peace': UN Chief Antonio Guterres At Kartarpur Sahib

UN Chief Antonio Guterres at Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. (AFP)

United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres on Tuesday said the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan's desire for peace and inter-faith harmony, as he visited the revered Gurdwara Darbar Sahib, the final resting place of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

The Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbhandhik Committee and Evacuee Trust Property Board officials received the UN Secretary General at Kartarpur Sahib, some 125kms from Lahore. A Sikh boy presented him a bouquet. He was also served langar.

Talking to reporters, Mr Guterres said the Kartarpur Corridor is a practical example of Pakistan's desire for peace and inter-faith harmony. He said the opening of the corridor is a good step and it will promote tolerance and interfaith harmony.

"This is a very emotional moment... and I cannot be here without having a very strong feeling. It is wonderful to see interfaith dialogue. It is wonderful to see in the same shrine today Sikhs, Muslims, Christians, maybe Hindus -- all worshipping in harmony and in peace".

He further said this is the best symbol that "we can give for a world in peace and for a world in which there is a mutual respect and there is the acceptance of what is different - recognising that diversity is a blessing, is richness, not a threat.

"When we see so many parts of the world fighting in the name of religion, it's necessary to say that religions unite us for peace and the best symbol is this shrine," he said.