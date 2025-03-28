Billionaire Entrepreneur Slams Gen Z For Job Hopping, Blames Parenting

Billionaire entrepreneur Elizabeth (Liz) Uihlein, president of shipping supply giant Uline, has expressed concern over the increasing practice of job-hopping among young professionals, claiming that the traditional value of workplace stability has drastically declined.

Ms Uihlein, in the address from the president on the company's website, stated that young workers at Uline often quit before completing two years, which presents difficulties for businesses that spend money on hiring and training.

She then shed light on the factors that, in her opinion, contribute to this Gen Z trend. She pointed the finger at free insurance, the post-pandemic work-from-home lifestyle, and loving parenting that "concentrates on fun."

Ms Uihlein claimed that several parents value friendship with their kids more than teaching them self-discipline and accountability.

As a result, she thinks, a "generation of nomads" has been produced who "have been sheltered, knowing mom and dad will keep taking care of them."

Ms Uihlein stressed the importance of empowering young professionals to take charge of their careers rather than depend on their families for security. She also advised parents to push them "out of the nest" so their kids "learn to fly."

However, social media users were incensed over Ms Uihlein's claims of labelling the Gen Z workers "The Nomads" and blaming parenting for their job-hopping trend.

A Reddit user shared Ms Uihlein's piece printed on the company's magazine and wrote, "Uline CEO madly out of touch as to why her workers keep leaving".

Redditors flocked to the comments section to defend the trend of young employees resigning.

A user said, "I love how she just comes out and says that insurance being tied to the employer is so employees can't move to better themselves."

A second person wrote in part, "We underpay and overwork them, we set impossible goals, don't provide wages or incentives, no longer have personal departments with pension plans, we are trying our best to improve profits for the investors and our employees aren't willing to take on the extra burden on their behalf!"

"Not a single word about why leaving this organisation is a bad thing; why she thinks the benefits or compensation are competitive and why leaving for other organisations might not make sense," remarked a third user.

Another mentioned, "Young people having the freedom of their healthcare not being tied to employment is an "unintended consequence.""

Ms Uihlein has been featured on Forbes' 2024 list of "America's Richest Self-Made Women."