UK's Royal Mail Seeks 10,000 Job Cuts, Blames Industrial Action For Losses

Britain's Royal Mail postal operator is seeking to axe up to 10,000 jobs, its parent company said Friday, blaming industrial action for huge financial losses.

"Our operational full-time employee workforce will need to reduce by an estimated 10,000 by the end of August 2023," parent group International Distribution Service said in a statement.

The statement added that up to 6,000 compulsory redundancies may be required.

The firm said its position had "deteriorated due to a combination of the impact of the industrial dispute, an inability to deliver the joint productivity improvements" agreed with unions and "deteriorating parcel volumes".

Thousands of postal workers, who deliver parcels and letters across the nation in distinctive red vans with a crown logo, went on strike in August after being given a pay raise that fell far short of inflation.

