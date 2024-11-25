UK's King Charles, Queen Camilla Plan Visit To India Amid Health Concerns: Reports

Britain's King Charles III is reportedly planning an official visit to India early next year. Queen Camilla will accompany the King on the royal tour to the Indian subcontinent, which is part of a government-led charm offensive, and a personal health boost following a cancer diagnosis earlier this year, according to UK media.

King Charles will visit India, Pakistan and Bangladesh during the trip, GB news reported quoting sources.

"We're now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour program for next year, which is a high for us to end on, to know that we can be thinking in those terms," the report quoted a senior palace official as saying.

The British government is reportedly keen on a royal tour of the Commonwealth nations, with the UK trying to establish significant economic links outside of Europe in a post-Brexit world.

The monarch's earlier planned visit to the Indian subcontinent had to be abandoned after the Queen's death in September 2022. However, the King and the Queen visited Bengaluru last month for a private tour, where they reportedly stayed at a sprawling integrative medical facility.

UK newspaper The Mirror reported that the British Foreign Office has authorised officials to begin discussions with India and other potential host nations for royal visits, and proposals are being drafted.

As per the report, after their previous visit was cancelled, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his enthusiasm to welcome King Charles and Queen Camilla.

King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

The 76-year-old monarch was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in January and stepped back from royal duties for around three months. He returned to work in April with a visit to a cancer centre in London where he met with fellow patients.

King Charles, who is still undergoing treatment, successfully completed a tour of Australia and Samoa in October. He reportedly felt lifted by his 11-day trip to the South Pacific, after which Buckingham Palace put in long-term plans for the King to resume a complete international travel programme next year, subject to medical advice.

A source told The Mirror: "It's hugely encouraging to be able to make such plans for the King and Queen given the year the monarch has had, but it's very much full steam ahead. A tour of the Indian subcontinent is in the offing, which will be of huge political and cultural significance for Britain on the world stage. The King and Queen are the perfect ambassadors at such a time."