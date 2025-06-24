UK's Fastest-Growing Salaries: See The 10 Jobs With The Biggest Pay Rises

Navigating your career can be tough, especially when many feel their dream job doesn't exist. In fact, 54% of Brits believe they'll never find it. That's why many turn to high-paying roles with strong growth.

The Metro has highlighted 10 UK jobs with the biggest pay rises since 2023. These roles require hard work, experience, and often degrees, but they offer solid financial rewards and career progression.

1: Fabricator/Welder: Skilled in shaping and joining metal parts using various welding techniques. Works from blueprints to create durable structures. Can enter via HNC/HND courses or NVQ diplomas through apprenticeships.

2: Risk Surveyor/Consultant: Assesses potential risks for businesses, especially in insurance. Focuses on safety, compliance, and claims prevention. Degrees in engineering, surveying, or risk management are useful, along with CII certifications, according to The Metro.

3: Industrial Engineer: Improves productivity and efficiency by optimising systems and processes in manufacturing. Requires a degree in mechanical/electrical engineering or related qualifications. Tasks include supply chain, quality control, and tech integration.

4: Technology Cyber Manager: Manages cybersecurity for operational technology systems. Handles threat response, compliance, and strategy. Requires a degree in IT or cybersecurity and extensive experience in tech roles like networking or systems.

5: Site Supervisor: Oversees construction projects, ensuring safety, quality, and efficiency. Requires vocational qualifications or a degree in construction-related fields. Acts as liaison between site teams and senior management.

6: With 7-10 years of post-qualification experience, in-house lawyers earn 87,625 pounds in 2024 (7.6% rise). They hold mid-to-senior roles, handling corporate governance, compliance, and commercial contracts in commerce and industry sectors.

7: A part-qualified accountant earns 41,375 pounds in 2024 with a 7.6% salary rise. Nearing full qualification (ACA, ACCA, or CIMA), they work in finance roles while completing exams and gaining experience.

8: An in-house lawyer earns 54,000 pounds in 2024, with a 7.2% salary rise. The role involves advising one employer and requires a law degree, SQE, and two years of experience.

9: A software architect using the Microsoft Stack earns 83,444 pounds, reflecting a 7.2% salary rise. This senior role demands advanced design skills, leadership, and extensive experience in software engineering.

10: Contracts managers in procurement earn an average of 53,667 pounds, ranking 10th on the list. Their responsibilities include draughting, negotiating, executing, and renewing contracts. Their salary has increased by 6.8% since 2023.