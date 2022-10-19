UK's Ex-Interior Minister Has 'Serious Concerns' Over Truss Government

Suella Braverman said she had quit the government of Prime Minister Liz Truss. (File)

Britain's interior minister Suella Braverman said Wednesday she had quit the embattled government of Prime Minister Liz Truss after using her personal email to send an official document to a colleague.

But in her resignation letter to Liz Truss, the hardline right-winger also said the new government was enduring "tumultuous times" and spoke of her "serious concerns" that the prime minister was breaking manifesto promises.

