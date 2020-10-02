UK's Boris Johnson Wishes Trump, First Lady 'Speedy Recovery'

"Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," the prime minister said. (File)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had tested positive for Covid-19 this year, on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump a rapid recovery.

"My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady," Johnson tweeted, after Trump confirmed they had tested positive for Covid-19 and would go into quarantine, a month before the US election.

"Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus," the prime minister said.

Johnson spent three nights in intensive care in April after contracting Covid-19, and there have been swirling questions about the extent of his recovery ever since.

But he said this week that he had lost weight and was now "fitter than a butcher's dog".

