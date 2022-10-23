UK's Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak To Meet: Report

The meeting had been delayed from earlier on Saturday. (File)

Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, the two main potential candidates in the contest to become Britain's next prime minister, will meet, the Sunday Times reported.

Mr Johnson is a former prime minister, and Mr Sunak a former finance minister who served under him. Neither has formally declared their candidacy.

Sunday Times Chief Political Commentator Tim Shipman said the meeting had been delayed from earlier on Saturday and may now take place later this evening.

