Where Mines Once Hid, Sunflowers Now Grow: Woman Reclaiming Ukrainian Fields

Photo Credit: MAG (Mines Advisory Group)

Kulhava said she had never worked in mine clearance before. She previously worked in finance and later became a pastry chef. While waiting for a visa to move to Czechia, she found a job opening with MAG. She initially thought the job was too dangerous. But after learning more about it, she decided to apply.

She said that she did not tell her parents about the job at first because she did not want them to worry. They were shocked when they later found out. "I think that somewhere deep in their souls they would like me to not work in this area, to not be involved, but what we can do?" she said.

"It is dangerous, of course. Everything depends on the threat because on different sites we have different threat levels but it can be really dangerous," she added.

Ukraine is one of the most heavily mined countries in the world. Around 20 to 25% of the country's land, covering more than 139,000 square kilometres, is believed to be contaminated with mines and other dangerous weapons. This area is larger than England and Wales combined.

According to UN Women, women make up around 30 to 35% of people working in humanitarian mine action. Only around 12% are directly involved in fieldwork.

Kulhava said she was not confident when she started because she had never dealt with explosives before. "It was difficult for me because my inner thoughts were like, 'All this explosive ordnance, mines, bombs, it's male stuff'," she said.

Kulhava was later invited to the UK by the Imperial War Museum to record an interview about her experiences during the war. She said the work has also changed the way she looks at life.

"I've started to appreciate my life more because there are things that you think: 'I can do it later, I can do it later'. But you realise that you need to live your life now," she said.