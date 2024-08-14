Ukrainian Troops Moving Further In Russia's Kursk, Says Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine's army was advancing in the Russian region of Kursk where it launched a surprise offensive last week.

"In the Kursk region, we are moving further. From one to two kilometres in different areas since the beginning of the day. And more than 100 more captured Russian servicemen over the same period... This will speed up the return home of our boys and girls," Zelensky said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)