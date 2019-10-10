Ukrainian President Denies US President Trump Tried To 'Blackmail' Him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies that Donald Trump tried to blackmail him

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denied on Thursday that Donald Trump tried to blackmail him by withholding military aid to Kiev in a phone call between the two leaders.

"There was no blackmail," the comedian-turned-politician said at a news conference. A transcript of the conversation showed Trump asked Zelensky to investigate his political rival Joe Biden.

