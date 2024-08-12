Ukrainian Minister Arrested For Taking Bribe Worth Half A Million Dollars

The minister took the payment with the help of three alleged accomplices (Representational)

A Ukrainian deputy energy minister accused of taking a bribe worth half a million dollars has been arrested along with three alleged accomplices, Ukraine's SBU Security Service said on Monday.

The minister, whom the SBU did not name, allegedly demanded mining industry officials pay him to transfer equipment from mines in the frontline eastern Donetsk region to a coal basin in western Ukraine.

"The equipment in question is unique and scarce, belonging to one of the state-owned coal companies located in the most active area of the eastern frontline -- Pokrovsk," the SBU said in a statement.

"In the spring of 2024, industry representatives approached the deputy energy minister to obtain permission to evacuate the equipment from the war zone and use it at mines in a western region," it added.

"However, the official, whose duties included the preservation of mining equipment, demanded money for its removal," it said.

The minister took the payment with the help of three alleged accomplices, all of whom were caught "red handed" after the minister had received part of the bribe, according to the statement.

The SBU did not disclose the identity of the four accused, posting photos of its officers arresting the suspects with their faces blurred.

But Ukrainian opposition MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak named the minister as Oleksandr Kheilo, a deputy energy minister.

Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers later issued an order to dismiss Kheilo from his post, according to a government Telegram channel.

Ukraine, which had severe corruption problems even before Russia's 2022 invasion, has pledged to bolster efforts to combat graft as it seeks EU membership and to reassure its Western military backers.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky rose to power on a platform of ending corruption, and has fired a number of officials including his defence minister last year over graft scandals in the army.

