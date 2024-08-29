Ukrainian F-16 Jet Destroyed In Crash: Report

A Ukrainian Air Forces F-16 fighting aircraft on the ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine (File)

A Ukrainian F-16 jet was destroyed in a crash on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported citing a U.S. official.

The official said it looked like the incident had not been caused by enemy fire and was likely the result of pilot error.

Ukraine's air force did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the report.

