Ukraine's Zelensky Was Asked If He Has A Favourite Joke About Putin. His Answer

Volodymyr Zelensky was speaking to a news outlet where he spoke about Russian-Ukraine war.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was asked in an interview if he has a favourite joke about Russian leader Vladimir Putin, to which he replied he does but he is not ready to tell it. Mr Zelensky also spoke about the partial mobilisation announcement made by Mr Putin, his bid to hold referenda in two of country's provinces and the ongoing war. On Thursday, he had called on Russians to resist the partial mobilisation call, which sparked protests and a fresh exodus out of the country.

The video of the interview has been uploaded on Mr Zelensky's Telegram channel. It is also circulating on social media platforms like Reddit.

During the interview, Mr Zelenky was asked if the war in Ukraine will end only when the Putin regime collapses. "I do not associate this with the end of the war. Putin's regime will definitely end when the people of Russia decide. We do not influence this," he said.

"But who will come instead? The question is not about the person. The question is about the philosophy of their regime, the philosophy of preserving their power, the philosophy of their attitude towards Ukraine. If they don't change it, if they don't change their doctrine, it doesn't matter who will be there instead - a young man, an old man, etc," the Ukrainians President added.

When asked if he has a favourite joke about Putin, Mr Zelensky laughed and said that he does, but he is not ready to tell it. "You will laugh, but in Russia, they will cry. I'm not sure if this is appropriate. This is called black humour," the President said.

Earlier, remotely addressing the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, he accused Moscow of willingly triggering a food crisis.

"Any state that provokes famine that tries to make access to food a privilege that tries to make the protection of nations from famine dependent on... the mercy of some dictator -- such a state must get the toughest reaction from the world," Mr Zelensky said.