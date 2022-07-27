Ukraine's Zelensky Nominates Lawmaker From Own Party As Prosecutor General: Report

It was not immediately clear when parliament will vote on Andriy Kostin's appointment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has nominated Andriy Kostin, a lawmaker from the president's Servant of the People party, to be the country's next prosecutor general.

Zelensky submitted a formal request to parliament for the assembly to vote to confirm Kostin's appointment to replace Iryna Venediktova, who was removed as prosecutor general earlier this month.

Parliament formally dismissed Venediktova and domestic security agency chief Ivan Bakanov on July 19, two days after Zelenskiy suspended them for failing to root out Russian spies since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.

After that vote, ruling parliamentary party leader and close Zelensky ally David Arakhamia wrote on Telegram that Venediktova "remains in the team," and implied that she was due for a diplomatic posting.

