Feb 24 will mark a year to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Representational)

Ukraine "will prevail" over invading Russian forces, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday, a day before the first anniversary of Moscow's assault on his country.

"We have not broken down, we have overcome many ordeals and we will prevail. We will hold to account all those who brought this evil, this war to our land," Zelensky said on social media.

