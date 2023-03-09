Ukraine Nuclear Plant Without Power After Russian Strike

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is without power supply. (File)

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been left without electricity supply following a Russian strike and is currently running on diesel generators, the country's nuclear energy operator said on Thursday.

"The last line of communication between the occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP and the Ukrainian power system was cut off as a result of rocket attacks," Energoatom said in a statement.

