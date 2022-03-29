Ukraine War Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine Set To Resume Peace Talks Today

Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the biggest European conflict since World War Two

Multiple cities in Ukraine remained under crushing Russian bombardment on the eve of new face-to-face peace negotiations Tuesday in Turkey, as Kyiv -- and its allies in the West -- seek to end the month-long war.

The new round of talks comes after the Russian army said it would begin focusing on eastern Ukraine in a move some analysts saw as a scaling back of Moscow's ambitions.

Russia's month-old invasion of Ukraine, the biggest European conflict since World War Two, has seen over 3.8 million Ukrainians flee abroad, left thousands dead or injured and isolated Russia's economy.

Here are the LIVE updates on the Ukraine-Russia War:

Mar 29, 2022 06:46 (IST) Ukraine Russia War: Ukraine Says 5,000 Dead In "Catastrophic" Mariupol Siege

Ukraine said Monday that at least 5,000 people have died in the "catastrophic" humanitarian crisis gripping pulverized Mariupol, as fighting raged around Kyiv including in a strategic suburb where defenders claim to have driven out Russian invaders.