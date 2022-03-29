'No Apologies': Joe Biden On Putin 'Cannot Stay In Power' Remark

On his remark about Putin, Biden said he's making no apologies for his personal feelings. (File)

US President Joe Biden refused Monday to back down on his weekend declaration in a major speech that Russian leader Vladimir Putin "cannot stay in power" -- arguing that he was voicing personal "outrage."

"I'm not walking anything back...I want to make it clear, I wasn't then, nor am I now, articulating a policy change. I was expressing moral outrage that I feel -- I make no apologies for my personal feelings," he told reporters at the White House.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)