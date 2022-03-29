Ukraine Honours War Courage With 'Oscars' For Viral Videos

Many Ukrainian cities have been destroyed since the Russian invasion began on Feb 24.

Ukraine's Defence Ministry has released a list of viral videos from the month-long war, giving awards to them under various categories. From drone footage, to displaced people of Ukraine singing in bomb shelters, the tweets have honoured the bravery shown by the people of the country.

Under the Best Cinematography category, the ministry has posted a video of a Stinger missile destroying a Russian chopper. A tractor towing away an armoured vehicle of the Russian army has won the Best Supporting Actor award from the Ukrainian Defence Ministry.

Best Cinematography: A Kiss From Stinger#Oscars2022#UAarmypic.twitter.com/RNe9uu6iqJ — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 28, 2022

The Best Picture Award has been given to the courage shown by the Ukrainian soldiers defending the Snake Island, who told a Russian warship to "Go F*** Yourself".

A song by a group of citizens in a bomb shelter in Ukraine's second-biggest city Kharkiv has been dubbed as the "anthem" by the ministry, which gave it the Best Song award.

Best Song: Anthem of Ukraine by UA girls in Kharkiv Bomb Shelter#Oscars2022#UAarmypic.twitter.com/L1PVt3ujzq — Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) March 28, 2022

Ukraine said on Tuesday that Russia continues missile and bomb strikes in an attempt to completely destroy infrastructure and residential areas of the country.

Russia, meanwhile, said that it destroyed large ammunition depots in the Zhytomyr region and hit 41 Ukrainian military sites in the past 24 hours.

Russian soldiers who seized the Chernobyl site drove armoured vehicles without radiation protection through a highly toxic zone called the "Red Forest", the workers there said.

The United Nations human rights office said 1,119 civilians had been killed and 1,790 wounded since Russia began its attack on February 24.

Nearly 5,000 people, including about 210 children, have been killed in besieged Mariupol, a spokesman for its mayor said. "However, the centre of the city remains under Ukrainian control," Ukraine's Defence Ministry said in a statement.

The British intelligence service said that Russia still poses significant threat to Ukraine's capital Kyiv through their strike capability.