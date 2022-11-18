'Ukraine War Is Your Problem Too': France President Macron Tells Asian Countries

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday urged Asian countries to join the "increasing consensus" against the conflict in Ukraine, telling them the war was "your problem" too.

Macron told business leaders on the sidelines of a Pacific Rim summit that France was trying to "create an increasing consensus in order to say this war is also your problem, because it will create a lot of destabilisation".

