European Union To Propose Funding Weapons, Fuel For 'Heroic' Ukraine

The EU foreign policy chief said the aim is to fund supply of lethal material to Ukraine.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will propose using EU funds to help finance weapons and other supplies such as fuel for Ukraine.

"I will propose to (EU foreign) ministers to use the European Peace Facility for two emergency assistance measures," he said in a statement on Sunday, ahead of a virtual meeting to discuss fresh sanctions on Russia.

"These aim to finance the supply of lethal material to the heroic Ukrainian army, which is fighting with fierce resistance against the Russian invaders and provide urgently needed non-lethal supplies, such as fuel," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)