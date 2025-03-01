Hours After Trump's "Peace" Swipe, Zelensky's "That's Why Came To US" Reply

A shouting match in the Oval Office, broadcast worldwide, with US President Donald Trump appears to have not deterred Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. Mr Zelensky, whose joint news conference and signing ceremony for a deal on rare minerals was cancelled with US officials telling Ukrainians to leave, today underscored that it is "crucial for us to have President Trump's support".

"We want peace. That's why I came to the United States, and visited President Trump. The deal on minerals is just a first step toward security guarantees and getting closer to peace. Our situation is tough, but we can't just stop fighting and not having guarantees that Putin will not return tomorrow," Mr Zelensky posted on X.

Moments after his heated exchange with the Ukrainian leader, Mr Trump had said in a social media post that Mr Zelensky can come back "when he is ready for peace". Mr Trump also accused the Ukrainian leader of having "disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office".

"I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace," Mr Trump posted on Truth Social.