Volodymyr Zelensky said that Lyman was "completely cleared" of Moscow's troops. (File)

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that a key town in the country's east, located in one of the four Ukrainian regions that Russia annexed, was "completely cleared" of Moscow's troops.

"As of 12:30pm (0930 GMT) Lyman is completely cleared. Thank you to our military!" President Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)