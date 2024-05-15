Ukraine Targets Fuel Depot In Russia, 17 Drones Neutralised

Russian aerial defence systems intercepted and destroyed 17 drones across several border areas. (File)

Russia said Wednesday it had neutralised 17 Ukrainian drones as Kyiv targeted a fuel depot in the southern city of Rostov, home to Moscow's military headquarters for its operation in Ukraine.

"During the night several attempts by the Kyiv regime to carry out terrorist attacks... against targets on Russian territory were prevented," the defence ministry said in a statement.

Russian aerial defence systems intercepted and destroyed 17 drones across several border areas, as well as 10 ATACMS missiles over the annexed Crimean peninsula, the ministry said.

Two drones caused explosions at a fuel depot in Rostov without setting off a fire or wounding anyone, local governor Vasily Golubev said on Telegram.

More than two years into the conflict on its territory with its larger and more heavily armed neighbour, Ukraine has regularly targeted Russian energy facilities and fuel supplies.

Kyiv argues that these attacks are justified as the facilities are used to supply the Russian army.

Ukraine has vowed to take the battle to Russian soil after suffering massive destruction on its territory from more than two years of bombardments.

