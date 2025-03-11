Ukraine Says 6, Including 2 Children, Killed In Russian Strikes

Russian strikes killed six people, including two children, in the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

"Two brothers aged 11 and 13 were killed," the regional governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on social media, adding that four more people had been killed that day and another seven were wounded.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)