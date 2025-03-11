Advertisement

Ukraine Says 6, Including 2 Children, Killed In Russian Strikes

"Two brothers aged 11 and 13 were killed," the regional governor Vadym Filashkin wrote on social media, adding that four more people had been killed that day and another seven were wounded.

Read Time: 1 min
Ukraine Says 6, Including 2 Children, Killed In Russian Strikes
Kyiv:

Russian strikes killed six people, including two children, in the eastern Ukraine region of Donetsk, the regional governor said on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Russia Ukraine War, Russia Ukraine War 1000 Days, Russia Ukraine War News
