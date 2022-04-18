Ukraine Says 5 'Powerful' Missile Strikes Hit Western City Of Lviv

Russian troops invaded the former Soviet state on February 24

Five "powerful" Russian missiles hit Lviv on Monday, a city in the west of Ukraine that has so far been spared much of the fighting since Russia invaded its pro-Western neighbour nearly two months ago, the city's mayor said.

A Lviv resident told AFP they could see thick clouds of grey smoke in the sky above some blocks of flats. The city's mayor, Andriy Sadovy, wrote on Telegram that rescue services were at the site.

