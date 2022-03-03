We Will Rebuild Everything And Russia Will Foot The Bill: Ukraine President

Russia has been trying to capture Ukrainian capital Kyiv for 8 days now

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday promised Ukrainians that damage to infrastructure inflicted by invading Russian forces would be repaired and that Moscow would foot the bill.

"We will restore every house, every street, every city and we say to Russia: learn the word of reparations and contributions. You will reimburse us for everything you did against our state, against every Ukrainian in full," Zelensky said in a video statement.

