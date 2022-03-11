Russia's Putin Backs Plans To Send Volunteer Fighters To Ukraine

Moscow:
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday backed plans to allow volunteers to fight in Ukraine, where he has sent thousands of Russian troops in what he calls a "special military operation".
"If you see that there are people who want on a voluntary basis (to help east Ukraine's separatists), then you need to meet them halfway and help them move to combat zones," Putin told Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during a televised security council meeting.
