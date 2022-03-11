Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: No Breakthrough In Talks As Russian Forces Advance On Kyiv

Russia and Ukraine failed to make a breakthrough Thursday in their first top-level talks since Moscow's invasion two weeks ago, as Russian advances sparked fears the Ukrainian capital Kyiv could soon be encircled.

Russian forces were encircling at least four major cities in Ukraine, with armoured vehicles rolling up to capital Kyiv's northeastern edge, where suburbs including Irpin and Bucha have endured days of heavy bombardment.

Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said half the population had fled, adding that the city "has been transformed into a fortress. Every street, every building, every checkpoint has been fortified."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said around 100,000 people had evacuated the country's cities in two days, but accused Russian forces of targeting a humanitarian corridor in the city of Mariupol.

Facebook said Thursday that due to the invasion of Ukraine it has temporarily eased its rules regarding violent speech to allow statements like "death to Russian invaders," but not credible threats against civilians.

Moscow's internationally condemned invasion of its neighbor has provoked unprecedented sanctions from Western governments and businesses, but also a surge of online anger.

