Russia, Ukraine To Resume Conflict Talks: Top 10 Developments

The fourth round of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia will be held today after both sides hailed progress at earlier rounds aimed at ending more than two weeks of fighting. Three rounds of talks between the two sides in Belarus had focused mainly on humanitarian issues and led to the limited opening of some corridors for civilians to escape fighting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday urged NATO to impose a no-fly zone over his country. He warned that its member states would soon be attacked by Russian forces after an air strike hit a Ukrainian military base close to the Polish border.

US President Joe Biden and France's Emmanuel Macron underscored in a call on Sunday their commitment to holding Russia accountable for the invasion of Ukraine, the White House said in a statement.

Ukraine reported renewed air strikes on an airport in the west, heavy shelling on Chernihiv northeast of the capital and attacks on the southern town of Mykolayiv, where officials said nine people were killed. Ukraine's forces counter-attacked in Mykolayiv and the eastern Kharkiv region, an Interior Ministry official said.

UN agencies called for an immediate ceasefire and an end to attacks on healthcare professionals and facilities in Ukraine, which have killed 12 people, describing them as acts of "unconscionable cruelty".

Fighting rages in the Kyiv suburbs as Russian forces advance ever closer to the capital. Only roads to the south remain open and Kyiv is preparing to mount a "relentless defence", according to the Ukrainian president's office.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine since the Russian invasion launched by President Vladimir Putin on February 24 is now nearly 2.7 million, the UN said. More than half have gone to Poland.

Pope Francis issued a heartfelt plea for an end to the "massacre" and the "unacceptable armed attack" in Ukraine, which Russian invaded last month. He condemned the "barbarity" of killing children and civilians, adding: "In the name of God... stop this massacre."

Electricity has been restored at Ukraine's retired Chernobyl nuclear power plant that was seized by Russian forces in the first days of the invasion, said energy officials in Kyiv.