Britain is supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine (File)

Britain is supplying starstreak anti-aircraft missiles to Ukraine, defence minister Ben Wallace told the BBC on Wednesday.

"We are supplying them - they will go into theatre," the BBC quoted Wallace as saying.

Last week Wallace said a decision in principle had been taken to supply the weapons system.

