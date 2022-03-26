'Putin Cannot Remain In Power': Joe Biden's Top Quotes In Poland

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin could not remain in power, and his war against Ukraine has been a strategic failure for Moscow, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday, in an address from Warsaw in Poland, neighbouring the country invaded by Russia.
Here are his top five quotes:
The world must prepare for a long fight ahead.
For God's sake, this man (Vladimir Putin) cannot remain in power.
Let there be no doubt that this war has already been a strategic failure for Russia.
Vladimir Putin should not even think about moving onto one single inch of NATO territory.
Russian people are not our enemy.