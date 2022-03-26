'Putin Cannot Remain In Power': Joe Biden's Top Quotes In Poland

Joe Biden warned Russia not to move on an "inch" of NATO territory

Here are his top five quotes:

The world must prepare for a long fight ahead. For God's sake, this man (Vladimir Putin) cannot remain in power. Let there be no doubt that this war has already been a strategic failure for Russia. Vladimir Putin should not even think about moving onto one single inch of NATO territory. Russian people are not our enemy.



Russian President Vladimir Putin could not remain in power, and his war against Ukraine has been a strategic failure for Moscow, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday, in an address from Warsaw in Poland, neighbouring the country invaded by Russia.