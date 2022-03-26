"Putin Cannot Remain In Power": Joe Biden's Top Quotes In Poland

President Joe Biden said his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin "cannot remain in power," as he delivered a major speech in Warsaw on the Ukraine conflict.

'Putin Cannot Remain In Power': Joe Biden's Top Quotes In Poland

Joe Biden warned Russia not to move on an "inch" of NATO territory

New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin could not remain in power, and his war against Ukraine has been a strategic failure for Moscow, US President Joe Biden said on Saturday, in an address from Warsaw in Poland, neighbouring the country invaded by Russia.

Here are his top five quotes:

  1. The world must prepare for a long fight ahead.

  2. For God's sake, this man (Vladimir Putin) cannot remain in power.

  3. Let there be no doubt that this war has already been a strategic failure for Russia.

  4. Vladimir Putin should not even think about moving onto one single inch of NATO territory.

  5. Russian people are not our enemy.



Comments
.