Ukraine War: Biden said NATO will respond if Putin uses chemical weapons in Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden said Thursday that NATO would "respond" if Russian President Vladimir Putin used a chemical weapon in his war on Ukraine.

"We will respond if he uses it. The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use," Biden said after a NATO summit in Brussels.

