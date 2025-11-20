Ukraine Receives 1,000 Bodies Of Soldiers From Russia

Ukraine said Thursday it had received from Russia the remains of 1,000 people that Moscow said were killed Ukrainian soldiers, in the latest repatriation between the two sides.

The exchange of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers is one of the few remaining areas of cooperation between Kyiv and Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

"Today, repatriation measures took place. 1000 bodies, claimed by the Russian side to belong to Ukrainian servicemen, were returned to Ukraine," Kyiv's Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War said on social media.

The agency added that investigators and experts "will soon carry out all necessary examinations and identify the repatriated bodies".

Citing unnamed sources, Russian state media said the bodies of 1,000 killed Ukrainian soldiers were handed over in exchange for the remains of 30 Russian soldiers.

According to publicly available information, Kyiv has received a total of 15,000 repatriated bodies from Moscow throughout the war.



