Ukraine Received New US Minerals Deal Proposal, Says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Friday that Kyiv had formally received from the United States a new minerals deal proposal giving US access to Ukrainian natural resources in exchange for further military support.

"I would like to note that officially, and this is important, the Ukrainian side, namely the cabinet of ministers of Ukraine and my office, today by a note, we officially received... the US proposals today," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv.

