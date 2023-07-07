Zelensky Says Ukraine Needs 'Honesty' In Ties With NATO

Ukraine wanted "honesty" in ties with NATO, Zelensky said ahead of key summit of Western military bloc.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday said that Kyiv wanted "honesty" in ties with NATO as he spoke ahead of a key summit of the Western military bloc.

"We need honesty in our ties," Zelensky told reporters alongside Czech President Czech leader Petr Pavel, speaking ahead of a key summit in Vilnius. He said it was time to demonstrate "the courage and strength of this alliance."

