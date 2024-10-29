Zelensky Expects 12,000 North Korean Soldiers In Russia "Soon"

President Zelensky on Monday said that he expects 12,000 North Korean soldiers on Russian territory "soon".

Some 3,000 North Korean soldiers and officers are "already on Russian territory, and they (Russia) will use both on our territory", the Ukrainian president said at a press conference in Iceland on Monday evening.

"We think that they will have 12,000 soon" on Russian territory, he added.

