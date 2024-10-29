Advertisement

Zelensky Expects 12,000 North Korean Soldiers In Russia "Soon"

Some 3,000 North Korean soldiers and officers are "already on Russian territory, and they (Russia) will use both on our territory", the Ukrainian president said at a press conference in Iceland on Monday evening.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Zelensky Expects 12,000 North Korean Soldiers In Russia "Soon"
Some 3,000 North Korean soldiers and officers are "already on Russian territory, Zelensky said.
Kyiv:

President Zelensky on Monday said that he expects 12,000 North Korean soldiers on Russian territory "soon".

Some 3,000 North Korean soldiers and officers are "already on Russian territory, and they (Russia) will use both on our territory", the Ukrainian president said at a press conference in Iceland on Monday evening.

"We think that they will have 12,000 soon" on Russian territory, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Volodymyr Zelensky, North Korea, Russia Ukraine War
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com