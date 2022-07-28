Ukraine President, First Lady Pose For Magazine, Not Everyone Impressed

The images featuring the Ukrainian president and the first lady were widely shared on social media platforms and elicited mixed reactions from users.

As Russia continues to strike Ukraine, the Internet is full of visuals from the war-torn nation. But, recently, a different kind of picture from Ukraine caught everyone's attention. President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine has posed with his wife Olena Zelenska for Vogue magazine.

The images featuring the Ukrainian president and the first lady were widely shared on social media platforms and evoked mixed reactions from users.

A portrait of Ms Zelenska appeared on the digital cover of Vogue Magazine. It was shared by the magazine on its official Twitter page.

“For Vogue's special digital cover story, Olena Zelenska and her husband Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about life in wartime, their marriage and shared history, and their dreams for Ukraine's future,” the tweet read.

Ms Zelenska has also shared pictures from the photo shoot on her Instagram page. In one of the pictures, Ms Zelenska is seen standing next to a wrecked aircraft. “To be on the Vogue Magazine cover is a great honour and dream of many successful and prominent people of the world. The only thing I wish for all of them is that it is not because of war in their countries,” the first lady wrote alongside the photos.

The pictures have received mixed reactions from people. Many hailed the photos as powerful and evocative.

A person called it “Such a striking picture”.

Echoing a similar sentiment, another said, “What a powerful image”.

Some stated that this is “just an amazing photo shoot”.

A person from Ukraine wrote, “I love the Vogue cover with Olena Zelenska not because it is just a beautiful piece of work, but because I am a Ukrainian woman who can relate to it. She is a woman who is not standing in classic women poses for covers.”

Some users were of a different opinion and said that a photo shoot amid a full-scale war wasn't a good idea.

A user said, “Would someone help me understand what the point of a Vogue photo shoot is, during the middle of a war?”

