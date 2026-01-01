Advertisement

Ukraine Parliament Without Power, Water After Russian Strike

"After another Russian missile and drone attack, Ukrainian cities have been left without electricity, water, and heating. The Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine is currently without these basic services as well," the legislature's speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said

Russian overnight strikes on Ukraine's energy grid has left the parliament building in Kyiv without electricity, heating and water, its speaker announced on Tuesday.

"After another Russian missile and drone attack, Ukrainian cities have been left without electricity, water, and heating. The Verkhovna Rada (parliament) of Ukraine is currently without these basic services as well," the legislature's speaker, Ruslan Stefanchuk, said on social media.

