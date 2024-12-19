Ukraine Claims Its New Laser Weapon Can Shoot Down Targets Over 2 Km Away

Ukraine has developed an advanced laser weapon, 'Tryzub', and claimed it can neutralise aerial targets over a mile away. Vadym Sukharevskyi, Commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Unmanned Systems, said, "Today, we can already shoot down aircraft with this laser at over 2 kilometres. It truly works, it truly exists."

The name, Tryzub, translates to 'trident' in Ukrainian, a homage to the country's national emblem symbolising independence, strength and unity.

Although specific details about Tryzub's design and functioning remain undisclosed, experts suggest its existence is plausible. Patrick Senft, from Armament Research Services, noted that such directed-energy weapons (DEWs) could be developed using commercially available technologies. "It is entirely feasible for Ukraine to develop a functional directed-energy weapon capable of destroying some aerial targets," Senft told CNN. He cited the US Navy's Laser Weapons System (LaWS), which has been operational since 2014, as an example of comparable technology.

Senft explained that DEWs are very effective against low-flying, slow-moving drones deployed by Russia, which rely on delicate components susceptible to intense heat.

Senft explained that these weapons face two main challenges: they struggle with fast-moving targets and lose power over long distances. He noted that targets like artillery shells or ballistic missiles, which are quick or resistant to heat, are much harder to destroy and require more advanced technology.

Fabien Hoffmann of the Oslo Nuclear Project highlighted the hurdles in deploying laser systems. Issues such as laser beam strength, cooling mechanisms, and atmospheric conditions like clouds or rain can impact the laser's efficiency. Apart from this, a phenomenon called "thermal blooming" - when the laser heats the surrounding air, making the beam spread out and lose its strength, reducing its ability to hit the target effectively - further complicates effectiveness.

Laser weapons are currently owned by only a few countries, including the US, China and Israel. The UK is also working on its system called DragonFire, which is expected to be ready by 2027.