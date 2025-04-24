Ukraine Authorities Report Missile Attack On Kyiv

Ukrainian authorities issued an alert for an "enemy missile" attack on Kyiv early Thursday and AFP journalists heard explosions across the capital.

Flights of drones could also be heard across the city. City mayor Vitali Klitschko said that a three-year-old child had been taken to hospital.

"Kyiv is being attacked by enemy missiles," the city's military authorities said in a post on Telegram. They said damage had been reported in at least two districts and called on residents to take shelter.

Kyiv was last hit by missiles on April 5 when at least three people were wounded.

It has been the target of sporadic attacks since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

