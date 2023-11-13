UK YouTuber Arrested For Allegedly Abusing Minor Girls, Could Be Extradited To Poland

YouTuber Stuart Kluz-Burton has denied all the allegations against him.

A UK-based YouTuber could be extradited to Poland after being accused of sexually assaulting minor girls. Stuart Kluz-Burton, popular by his online name Stuu, has 4.2 million followers on YouTube. He was arrested in the UK last month, according to a report in Daily Star. Prosecutors in Poland have accused him of "sex attacks" on teenage girls. The investigation is looking at one charge of sexual touching, which allegedly took place in 2015, and three more in 2018, the outlet further said.

All the alleged attacks took place when Kluz-Burton was living in Poland. The YouTuber, who has both British and Polish passports, now lives in Luton, Bedfordshire.

He reportedly coerced young girls into having sex or sending him erotic messages.

The YouTuber has denied all the allegations against him.

Kluz-Burton has amassed billions of views on YouTube, with one clip featuring characters from the video game getting 17 million views.

After his arrest, the Polish Police said on X (formerly Twitter), "YouTuber Stuart B. 'Stuu', who has been wanted since yesterday on an arrest warrant, was arrested today by British police officers thanks to close cooperation and information provided by police officers from the Office of International Police Cooperation and Liaison Officer."

The Bedfordshire Police also confiscated both of his passports.

The Westminster magistrates court had remanded Kluz-Burton on conditional bail last month. He is currently on an electronic tag and has to sleep at his home in Luton every night.

Kluz-Burton got into trouble after Polish filmmaker Sylwester Wardega released a video accusing him and other YouTubers of having sexual relationships with minor girls. It rocked the country's YouTube community and led to government ministers intervening.