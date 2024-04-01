UK Woman With Bloated Stomach Was Told She Was Pregnant. She Actually Had Ovarian Cancer

Ovarian cancer is getting more common in young people

In a shocking case of misdiagnosis, a 24-year-old woman in the UK was told by doctors that she was pregnant when she had ovarian cancer. According to BBC, Emma Colledge visited a doctor in February 2022 after experiencing bloating and frequent toilet visits. She thought it was probably due to allergies or irritable bowel syndrome.

Doctors told her she had a bloated stomach because she was pregnant, but her pregnancy tests came back negative.

Ms Colledge said: ''I went to the doctors in May and they told me I was pregnant. I knew I wasn't and the test confirmed that. I know people say 'don't Google it', but when I Googled my symptoms it always said that ovarian cancer is found in people mostly aged 50 and over.''

Ms Colledge was given an appointment for further investigations, but before she could go to it, the pain became intense. She then had an ultrasound which showed she had a cyst in her stomach. She was eventually diagnosed with ovarian cancer.