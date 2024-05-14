UK Woman Who Punched Crocodile In Face To Save Twin To Be Honoured By King Charles

The fearless actions of Ms Laurie have now earned her the King's Gallantry Medal.

A British woman who heroically fought off an 80kg crocodile to save her twin sister will be honoured for her bravery in the King's first Civilian Gallantry List. According to the Independent, Georgia Laurie, 31, punched the reptile in the face when it attacked her twin Melissa while they were in Mexico in June 2021.

The fearless actions of Ms Laurie have now earned her the King's Gallantry Medal.

Following the announcement, Ms Laurie expressed her surprise and gratitude saying, ''It's an honour. I was so shocked as well when I received the letter because I didn't see it coming, I didn't expect it. I feel privileged, it's a silver lining to have come out of the terrible ordeal ... it kind of softens the whole traumatic experience. It's been a good thing for not just me but for the whole family, I feel like I have to share it with my sister because, let's face it, I don't think I would have been nominated for it if she didn't survive.''

She added: ''What's made this story so incredible is Melissa's unwavering bravery throughout it all because she was so strong during it and I don't think I would be here without her, she gave me the strength to keep fighting.''

Notably, Melissa and Georgia Laurie, 28, were swimming in a lagoon when the attack occurred. According to the BBC, the crocodile dragged Melissa underwater as she swam in the lagoon near Puerto Escondido. Her life was saved by her sister, who found her unresponsive and floating face down after she disappeared underwater.

As Georgia Laurie tried to carry her twin back to the boat, the crocodile attacked again. Ms Laurie punched the crocodile repeatedly in the head and managed to drag her sister back to the boat. Melissa was put into a medically induced coma but ultimately survived.

She suffered an open fracture to her wrist, severe puncture wounds to the abdomen and multiple injuries to her leg and foot, while Georgia was bitten on her hand.

Oliver Dowden, the Deputy Prime Minister, said, ''It is impossible not to be moved by the stories of those receiving the gallantry awards today. Their acts of bravery have saved lives in impossible circumstances. I commend them for their accomplishments and congratulate them for receiving this honour.”

