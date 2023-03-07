UK Woman Who Collapsed Due To 'Stress' Was Later Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Mollie Mulheorn from Leeds is undergoing chemotherapy.

A 24-year-old woman in the UK, who collapsed in a supermarket, was told by the doctors that she was just "stressed", but it later turned out that she actually had stage four cancer. According to Independent, Mollie Mulheorn from Leeds had recently returned from the Galapagos Islands where she began experiencing symptoms. Ms Mulheron said she experienced difficulty in breathing and almost drowned snorkeling once, but the doctors insisted the issues were "in their head", as per the Independent report.

But when she collapsed, the woman was taken to a local hospital where the doctors found a 15cm tumour spanning her heart and lungs. She was diagnosed with stage four non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

"That was the worst news of my life, I can't even explain how it felt now. I just cried and screamed and screamed - it was out of nowhere, I knew something was wrong but I didn't think it was that wrong," she was quoted as saying by Independent.

In an Instagram post, Ms Mulheron sharing her experience with chemotherapy.

"I have had the worst 24 hours of my entire life on my final bag of chemo for this round. My whole upper body, face as you can see and especially chest where the tumour is, swelled up to double the size and I felt like my head and whole upper body was about to literally burst and explode," the 24-year-old said in last week's post.

"Never ever in my life have I experienced distress and pain like this," she added.

Ms Mulheron went to Galapagos Islands to pursue her dream of travelling. While exploring the tropical islands, she also worked as an English teacher, said Independent.

She began experiencing symptoms such as difficulty breathing and swallowing during the trip. The outlet further said that symptoms of non-Hodgkins lymphoma include swollen lymph nodes in your neck, armpits or groin, abdominal pain or swelling, chest pain, coughing or trouble breathing, persistent fatigue, fever, night sweats and unexplained weight loss.

The doctors prescribed steroids to stop the tumour from growing, but due to the advance stage, she started chemotherapy.

She said the doctors are hopeful they can treat the aggressive cancer due to the success rate. "The doctors say there are a lot of treatments they can try because I'm young, fit and healthy," she told Independent.