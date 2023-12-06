Woman Sues Ex-Husband For Being 'Ageist', Accuses Him Of Leaving Her For A Younger Woman

She accused him of dating a younger woman and alleged that he was taking ''revenge''

An accountant in the UK sued her ex-Olympian husband for age discrimination after thinking he left her for a younger woman, Metro reported. Eleanor Belson, 60, alleged that Tim Belson, 72, was ageist for ending their marriage and firing her from his jewelry firm where she worked as a bookkeeper.

Notably, the British couple split two-and-a-half years ago, and since then Ms Belson has brought four cases against her former partner. The first case was raised in April 2022, where she claimed he was 'ageist' in ending their marriage. She accused him of dating a younger woman and alleged that he was taking ''revenge'' by getting rid of her. The couple also argued over Thameside riverside penthouses worth millions of pounds.

Her claims were dismissed after the tribunal ruled she had left the marriage and Mr Belson's new partner was older than her, at 63. However, regarding her claim of unfair dismissal, the employment tribunal ordered Tim Belson to pay compensation of $11,239 to his ex-wife, Express.co.uk, reported.

Their relationship began to sour in 2021 as Mr. Belson alleged his wife went on holiday with an elderly neighbour and started an affair with him. Mrs Belson denied the allegation, saying the neighbour aged 83, was "old and gay.''

Judge Holly Stout, who chaired the panel reviewed the entire case and said, ''Between the summer of 2021 and the termination of the [Mrs. Belson's] employment the relationship between [her] and Mr Belson (in all its respects: marital, personal, and work) broke down – in our judgment, irretrievably.

Both parties conducted themselves in a way that was calculated or likely to destroy the relationship of trust and confidence between them and which did as a matter of fact in our judgment destroy that relationship. They both accused each other of lying about property they owned and taking/retaining property belonging to the other and they both contacted the police about each other's conduct.''

''They have been unable as yet to reach an amicable settlement concerning their divorce even though their split took place now 2.5 years ago. Mrs. Belson has brought not only these legal proceedings against Mr. Belson but also has brought or supported at least three other sets of legal proceedings that we have heard about,'' the judge added.

Meanwhile, her other claims of age, disability, and marital status discrimination were dismissed.

Judge Stout said, ''We reject Mrs Belson's evidence that Mr Belson was motivated by her age on the basis that he had 'left her for a younger woman. We accept Mr Belson's evidence that as a matter of fact, his new girlfriend is older than Mrs Belson. Further, it was Mrs Belson who left the marital relationship. We do not consider that age had anything to do with it. Whether or not Mr Belson's new girlfriend can be perceived as younger or older than Mrs Belson, this is not as we see it a case of Mr Belson ending his relationship with her on 'ageist' grounds or in search of a younger partner."