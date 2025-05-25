UK Woman Mistook Symptoms For Food Poisoning, Later Lost 13 Organs To Rare Cancer

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman in the UK had 13 internal organs removed due to cancer. Rebecca Hind, 39, was diagnosed with rare cancer after months of symptoms. The disease required extensive surgeries and aggressive chemotherapy treatment.

A woman in the UK had 13 of her internal organs surgically removed after being diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Despite facing life-altering medical challenges, she has committed to living her life to the fullest, the People reported.

Rebecca Hind, 39, from Cumbria in northwest England, first began feeling unwell after an office Christmas party in late 2018. Initially believing she had food poisoning, her symptoms persisted for weeks. After undergoing multiple tests, she was diagnosed with pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP), a rare mucin-producing cancer that affects just one in a million people, according to medical experts.

By the time doctors detected the disease, it had spread extensively through her abdominal cavity, requiring immediate and aggressive treatment. Hind underwent multiple major surgeries, including one in April 2019 to remove her appendix and part of her abdominal lining, followed by eight rounds of chemotherapy.

In a second surgery later that year, surgeons removed several of her internal organs, including her spleen, gallbladder, womb, ovaries, bowel, rectum, cervix, fallopian tubes, parts of her stomach and liver, and both sides of her diaphragm. She now lives with a stoma and survives on electrolyte fluids and dozens of tablets daily.

Speaking to British media, Hind said she was determined to focus on life beyond her illness. "My daily life is a rollercoaster. But with the right attitude, you can still achieve a lot," she said, adding that she had already gone surfing, hot-air ballooning and dog sledging.

As part of her efforts to raise awareness about life with Stage 4 cancer, Hind plans to participate in the 'Tour de 4' cycling event led by Olympian Sir Chris Hoy later this year, aiming to complete the full 90 km route. She has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to support cancer survivors and raise funds for Pseudomyxoma Survivor, a patient-run charity supporting those diagnosed with PMP.

Her campaign has so far raised $1,800. Hind, who has run out of treatment options, says she hopes to use whatever time she has left to inspire others and advocate for better support and visibility for patients living with incurable conditions.