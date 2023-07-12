UK Woman Ignored Stomach Pain Until Doctors Gave Her 24 Hours To Live

Victoria Danson now educates others about her "invisible illness".

The story of a woman in the UK, who defeated a life-threatening disease with her resilience, is going viral on social media. According to a New York Post report, 33-year-old Victoria Danson from Chorley was juggling two jobs and working a gruelling 60 hours a week when she was admitted to the hospital due to intense abdominal pains.

Initially attributing her discomfort to her busy lifestyle, which involved working as a hairdresser and socialising on weekends, Ms Danson visited a doctor who diagnosed her with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). However, she suspected it was something more severe.

After a year filled with numerous visits to doctors, Ms Danson finally underwent a colonoscopy, which unveiled her true diagnosis: Crohn's disease. Overwhelmed and feeling isolated due to the nature of the condition, she struggled to cope.

"I didn't even have time to really take in what was going on. All I knew was that I was in agony and would do anything to get rid of the pain," she was quoted as saying by the Post.

At the hospital, Ms Danson was given 24 hours to live as she had abscess in her abdomen that resulted in deadly sepsis. The doctors advised an urgent surgery to remove the abscess over her ovaries.

The surgery was carried out in 2014, the Post report said, during which the doctors removed 18 inches of Ms Danson's bowel, resulting in her receiving an ileostomy bag.

"I was telling them I didn't want an ileostomy bag, but it was my only option of survival," she said.

However, the condition has returned to her small bowel this time, with doctors advising another surgical intervention. Avoiding high-fiber foods, drinking green tea, taking supplements and avoiding caffeine alleviated her symptoms.

Before the surgery, Ms Danson experienced frequent visits to the toilet, with 15 to 20 trips daily, coupled with fatigue and anxiety associated with the constant need for the restroom. Reflecting on her experience, she realised how many others might be in a similar position, feeling isolated and unable to talk to anyone who truly understands. This realisation motivated her to consider starting a support group for people on similar journeys.

She established 'Crohn's and Colitis Support Lancashire' where Ms Danson supports hundreds of people.

She hosts workshops at universities to educate others about her "invisible illness" while managing her illness without medication.